Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NYSE RF opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

