Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $142.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $143.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $593.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $636.08 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $652.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

