Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 551.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.