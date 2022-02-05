Analysts Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,138. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

