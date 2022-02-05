Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 333,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,994. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 562,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 1,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 258,378 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

