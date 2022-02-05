Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $64.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.60 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 1,859.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 368,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 1,152,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,734. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.