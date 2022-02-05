Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.