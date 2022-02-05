Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$153.66

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$153.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$148.36. 3,894,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$133.64. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$96.67 and a 52 week high of C$150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.8400009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.