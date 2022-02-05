Analysts Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Price Target at $42.67

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cactus by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cactus by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

