Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) PT at $314.00

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$44.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

