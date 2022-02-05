Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $25.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,990.23 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,816.91.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

