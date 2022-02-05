Analysts Set Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) PT at $62.45

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

