Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $46.09

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

