Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) PT at $647.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $647.50.
PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.68) to GBX 670 ($9.01) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
