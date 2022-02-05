Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) PT at $647.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $647.50.

PSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 625 ($8.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.68) to GBX 670 ($9.01) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

