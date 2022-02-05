Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $87.00

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of WPC opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

