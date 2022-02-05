Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT at $186.11

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $133.46 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

