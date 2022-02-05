Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $72.33

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

