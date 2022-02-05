Analyzing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TranSwitch alerts:

This table compares TranSwitch and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Intel 25.14% 25.52% 13.94%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TranSwitch and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 13 8 0 1.94

Intel has a consensus price target of $56.11, indicating a potential upside of 16.87%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $79.02 billion 2.47 $19.87 billion $4.86 9.88

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TranSwitch has a beta of -4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 576% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment is composed of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The

Receive News & Ratings for TranSwitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TranSwitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.