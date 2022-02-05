Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $985.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. Anterix has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

