Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $83,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $291.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.57. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $209.57 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

