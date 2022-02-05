API3 Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.95 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00008587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $131.95 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042771 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00111362 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

