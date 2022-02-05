ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 506,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Mealy bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 12,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,781.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 200,157 shares of company stock worth $604,521. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 642,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

