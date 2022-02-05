Archrock, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Archrock by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Archrock by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Archrock in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archrock by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

