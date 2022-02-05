Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

NYSE ST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

