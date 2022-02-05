Arizona State Retirement System Sells 272 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

