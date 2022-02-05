Arizona State Retirement System Sells 315 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

