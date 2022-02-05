Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,846 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.13% of Resources Connection worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $20.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

