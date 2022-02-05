Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 225,389 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,389 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 421,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 62.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 267,137 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

