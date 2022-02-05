Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 672,060 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 672,060 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of LG Display worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL opened at $7.97 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

