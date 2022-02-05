Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($1.30). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,178,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,694 shares of company stock worth $34,380,518 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 382,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,739. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

