Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of ASHTF stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

