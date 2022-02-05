Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

About Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

