Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.