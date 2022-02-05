AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

ALOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

