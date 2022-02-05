Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.15. 684,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 364,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

