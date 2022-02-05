Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,580 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atlas were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas by 1,122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlas by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

