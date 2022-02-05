Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $111.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 895,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.