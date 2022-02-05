Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

NYSE ATC opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

