Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Audacy worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $22,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $15,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $10,441,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

AUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

