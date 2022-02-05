Auto Trader Group plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Auto Trader Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.47) to GBX 598 ($8.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

