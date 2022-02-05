Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Avantor also reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Avantor stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.14. 4,897,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,973,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,315,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

