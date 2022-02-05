Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $29.49. 128,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,407. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

