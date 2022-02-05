Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

AVNW opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

