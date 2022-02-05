Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Avista has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 68.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.
AVA opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.
In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avista by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
