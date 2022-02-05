Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Avista has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 68.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.57 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avista by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avista by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.