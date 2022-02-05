AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($32.58) to €29.50 ($33.15) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AXA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 90,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,261. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

