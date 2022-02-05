AXIS Capital Holdings Limited to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

