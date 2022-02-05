Axis DeFi Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $271,900.75 and approximately $72,516.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

