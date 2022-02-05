Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,362,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,988,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.47, a PEG ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 425,160 shares valued at $78,396,779. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

