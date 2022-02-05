AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.
Shares of AZEK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. AZEK has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZEK (AZEK)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.