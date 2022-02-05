AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of AZEK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. AZEK has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

