AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AZEK by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in AZEK by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.